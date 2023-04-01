‘Care will be taken that people reach home safely after meeting’

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A grand preparation has been made at the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal for the public meeting of the Mahavikas Aaghadi leaders to be held on April 2. People from all over the Marathwada region are expected for the meeting. People coming to the public meeting will not have any problems and care will be taken that they should reach home safely after the meeting, assured Shiv Sena leader and former guardian minister of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district Subhash Desai. He was speaking to the media persons during the preparations for the public meeting on Saturday. He also claimed that Shiv Sena and Hindutva cannot be separated.

Former minister Anil Parab, Sunil Prabhu, legislative council’s leader of opposition Ambadas DAnve, Vinod Ghosalkar, Kishenchand Tanwani, Nandu Ghodele, Vijay Waghmare, Vishwanath Swami, Bandu Oak, Anand Tandulwadikar, Raju Khare, Congress district president Dr Kalyan Kale, vice president Kiran Dongaonkar, Bhausaheb Jagtap, NCP’s former MLA Kishor Patil, Eknath Gawali and others were present.

Desai said, Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP are taking efforts for the grand success of this public meeting. This meeting is important to gain the trust of the people and to unveil the failure of the government.

After the riots, the atmosphere in the city is back to normalcy and the meeting will be a great success.

Answering a question that MP Sanjay Raut has been threatened of death, he said, in the government, even the people’s representatives are not safe and then what will be the condition of common people. Shiv Sena and Raut are not afraid of such threats.

When asked that Savarkar Gaurav Yatra has been organized on the same day of the public meeting, it is only a gimmick and there is no for such an exhibition.

During his tenure as the guardian minister, several development works were done in the period of two and a half years now all these works have been hampered in the tenure of the new government. Common people are coming with Mahavikas Aghadi, Desai mentioned.