Career and university fest for Steppers

Aurangabad, Jan 15: Stepping Stones High School in association with Campus Coach hosted Hybrid Career and University Fest for parents and students of Classes IX to XII, recently. Top 6 of new age universities across India and abroad namely Bennett, Krea, Manipal – Academy of Higher Education, Atriya, MIT World Peace and Foothill De Anza shared their prospectus through PPTs. School principal Dr Angelo Michael D’Cruiz welcomed all the representatives. Shwetambari Sharma, Manager Outreach and Operations, Campus Coach was the moderator.

More than 400 attendees benefitted. Students and parents were given the opportunity to view a whole range of career options. Queries of students and parents were cleared through a question and answer session. The Career Fair 2022 made the students and parents aware of the different opportunities available for higher education within and outside India, said chief career counsellor Nasreen Mirza. The Fair proved to be a great success and gave students an opportunity to explore different subject areas and be aware of the entry requirements to qualify for admissions. Senior academic head Yogesh Brahmapurikar offered a vote of thanks.