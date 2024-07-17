Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

'Mission Ummeed' - A career development programme for high school students was organised jointly by Maha Minority NGO Forum (MMNF), Apex, and Islamic Research Centre Education & Welfare Trust (IRC), at Haj House recently.

Prominent speakers who guided students included MMNF president Zakir Shikalgar; MMNF CEO Bashir Kazi;

Apex president Mohd. Ayaz and IRC's founder and president Adv. Faiz Syed boosted students' morale toward education and guided them in preparation to get government jobs and how to set direction and goals in life since their school days. The speakers also appealed to make maximum use of the available support systems (guidance, coaching, and mentorship etc) and resources to excel in their careers.

Shikalgar highlighted the necessity of building a strong academic foundation since school days to open doors to various career opportunities. He suggested gaining knowledge as much as they can as it shapes the future.

Kazi advised that goal setting should start in school to ensure a structured and purposeful education. Define your career path, focus on the efforts, and stay motivated.

Ayaz highlighted different career opportunities in the government sector and how to prepare for tests and exams to excel in them and the required qualifications. He also suggested to stay updated with the latest information on job openings.

Adv Faiz gave moral and ethical guidance and urged the students to pursue their careers with integrity and a sense of responsibility towards society. He suggested achieving with hard work, dedication, and honesty.

Box

Overcoming Challenges

The speakers also addressed common challenges students face, such as lack of motivation, peer pressure, and societal expectations. They provided strategies to overcome these obstacles, emphasizing the importance of perseverance, time management, and a positive mindset.