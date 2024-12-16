Carry bag Ban violated, fines imposed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The government has banned plastic carry bags less than 50 microns thick. Despite this, their use continues in the city.

The Municipal Corporation’s Nagrik Mitra squads fined vendors and traders Rs 1.75 lakh since January for using or selling banned carry bags. They also seized 373 kg of plastic bags. Officials warned traders of criminal action if caught again. However, traders continue to stock and sell these bags secretly and the problem persists. However, illegal stock of carry bags continues to make its way into the city through clandestine routes, and traders are selling them discreetly. Despite strict actions by the municipal corporation, the situation shows no improvement.

Banned carry bags are often found in garbage dumped on streets and clogging drains, blocking water flow. Vegetable and fruit vendors, along with small grocery shops, still use these bags due to customer demand.

Strict action ahead

The Nagrik Mitra squads will file criminal charges against repeat offenders. Deputy commissioner of the Municipal Corporation Ravindra Jogdand urged traders to stop using these harmful carry bags immediately.

