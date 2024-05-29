Carrying mobile phone & laptops banned on counting centre premises

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district administration imposed various restrictions from a security point of view at the counting centre of Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency.

The counting of votes will conducted at the MIT campus building near Beed Bypass Road on June 4. There is a three-level security cover. The counting will be held for 12 hours. There will be 27 rounds of counting. A total of 48,112 votes will be counted in each round which will be of 20 minutes. The administration has geared for the counting of June 4. The votes of 37 candidates along with NOTA will be counted.

The administration has imposed restrictions on carrying mobile and laptops in 100-meter areas of the counting centre. The officers who have permission will only use mobile phones at the counting centre. There will be permission to use mobile and laptop at media centre also.

Around 1000 officers and employees will participate in the counting. The first training of the employees was held at Vande Matram Hall on May 28.

The employees wearing red, yellow, pink, grey, purple and orange colours were appointed to bring Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) into the strong room. Nearly 700 personnel of police State Reserved Police Force (SRPF) and Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) Jawans are being deployed for the security of the centre.

Rules for officers-employees

The officers and employees will have to report to the centre between 5 am and 6 am on the day of the country. They will be given the oath of secrecy at 7 am while counting of postal ballots will commence at 8 am. The counting of votes will begin at 8.30 am. The employees will have to work at the allotted table.

Deelip Sawami (District collector): A total of 2040 EVMs were kept in the strong room of a building on the MIT campus in a tight police bandobast. There is a three-level security cover security of SRPF and CRPF. The preparations of the administration are nearing completion.