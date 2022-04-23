CAs attract attention to various issues

Aurangabad, April 20:

The Chartered Accountants in the city put forward various issues right from the glitches in the GSTN website to increasing the investment in Maharashtra in front of MP Supriya Sule in a meeting held recenty. She assured the CAs that she would take up the matter at the Center.

CA Rohan Achaliya, Satyanarayan Jaju, Atul Modani, TPA president Jayant Joshi, ICAI vice president Ganesh Bhalerao were present on the occasion. The discussions were held on income tax, corporate law, banking, and MSME businesses, as well as opportunities to increase investment in Maharashtra. MP Sule assured to try to solve the problems after holding discussions Central and State governments officials. Prasad Harale, Saurabh Mohite, Nikhil Kacheshwar, Shraddha Kacheshwar, Aishwarya Bramhecha were present on this occasion.