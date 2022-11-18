Case against five people for torturing woman

Aurangabad:

A case has been registered against five persons in Karmad police station for mental and physical torture of a woman for failing to bring Rs 10 lakh for setting up a hotel.

According to police, Savita Shankar Chopde was married to Shankar Tulshiram Chopde (Palashi, Sillod) in 2012. But after a month, her husband and other in-laws started physically and mentally harassing her for money. Her parents and other relatives tried to settle the dispute by holding a meeting. However the harassment continued. Her in-laws again asked her to bring Rs 10 lakh from her parents to build a hotel. Fed up with the constant torture, Savita filed a complaint in Karmad police station.