Case filed for molestation of minor girl

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A case has been registered against a man for molesting a minor girl at the Wadji bus stand area recently.

The accused has been identified as Pravin Shivaji Aher (Wadji). The 15-year-old girl was waiting at the bus stand to go to school when Aher approached her and molested her. He reportedly used to frequently pass near her house and honk his motorcycle. Based on the girl’s complaint, an FIR has been lodged at Shiur Police Station. PSI Manisha Jagtap is investigating the case.