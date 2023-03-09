Case of irregularities resurfaces in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The case of Rs 127 crore irregularities of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) resurfaced as the deputy secretary of Higher and Technical Education sought details from the university.

Deputy secretary Ajit Bawaskar sent a letter to registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle on February 28 seeking documents related to irregularities committed in a deal with a software company during the tenure of the then vice-chancellor Dr B A Chopade.

The State Government set up a three-member committee led by the former VC Dr S F Patil to probe the irregularities between June 2014 and June 2019.

Another committee led by Dr Rajendra Dhamanaskar also conducted an enquiry and submitted its report to the Government.

So, the deputy secretary sought information and related documents to 36 points of two probe panel reports to be presented in the officers meeting in Mumbai to be held on March 10. The university administration held meetings in the chamber of registration for 10 days maintaining confidentiality.

Meanwhile, the Bamu administration also launched a probe through a panel led by Dr Ashok Dhavan in January this year. The committee started its function with the appointment of members.

The administration collected all the records since 1998 and made recovery from some officers while one officer got a stay from the court on the recovery.