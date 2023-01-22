Case of possessing weapons against call centre owners

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The Dehradun (Uttarakhand) cyber police with the help of city police conducted a raid on Yash Enterprises call centre in Paithan Gate area on suspicion of online fraud, a few days back. During the raid, swords and knives were found in the centre. The Dehradun police were investigating a scam where the people who took instant loans from banks were blackmailed and duped of their money by morphing their photos and threatening them to make the photos viral on social media. In this connection, the Dehradun cyber police conducted a raid on the centre at Paithan Gate on January 18.

The police seized sim cards and mobiles involved in the scam from the centre. Similarly, two swords, two knives and one air gun was also found in the centre. Based on a complaint lodged by ASI of crime branch, a case of possessing weapons has been registered with Kranti Chowk police station against the owners Zoaib Syed (Seven Hills) and Ravikiran Kumar Manwar (Bhoiwada). Under the guidance of PI Santosh Patil, PSI Vikas Khatke is further investigating the case.