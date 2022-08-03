Case registered in doctor’s assault case

Aurangabad, Aug 3:

A resident doctor Dr Uday Chundurji was assaulted by the relatives of a patient in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the wee hours on Wednesday. A case of obstructing in the government work has been registered with the Begumpura police station on the basis of the complaint lodged by the doctor, informed PI Prashant Potdar.

An accident victim was admitted to GMCH on Tuesday night. At around 2 am, his relatives assaulted Dr Chundurji alleging of negligence in treatment. As per the GMCH record, Karuna Nayadu and Mohd Irfan had admitted him to the hospital. However, the names of the miscreant relatives were not known. PSI Vishal Bodkhe is further investigating the case.