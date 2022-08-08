Cash, bottles of branded liquor worth Rs 1.36 L stolen

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

Thieves made off with 11 bottles of branded liquor worth Rs 91,903 from a wine shop near Jabinda Ground on Beed Bypass on Sunday midnight. Cash of Rs 34,125 kept in the drawer was also stolen. Ravi Mankani (Sindhi Colony) lodged a complaint with Satara Police Station.

As per the complaint, he shut down the shop at 10.30 pm on Sunday as usual and left for home. The security guard who stays near the shop called up Ravi Mankani at 8 am on Monday and informed the latter that the shutter of the shop was broken.

Mankani reached the shop and found that liquor bottles were stolen. During the examination of Closed Circuit TV camera footage, thieves who had covered their faces broke the shutter of the shop at 3.10 am. When the thieves entered the shop, they discontinued the CCTV camera connection. Thieves made off with cash and 11 bottles of different costly brands worth 1.36 lakh.

Meanwhile, a gambling den was being run on a floor above the wine shop. Police raided the den. Police have doubt that theft was committed at the wine shop after the gambling den closed following the raid.