Cash, gold ring stolen from Covid ward

Aurangabad, Dec 23:

A gold ring and Rs 6,000 cash of a patient Shantabai Uttamrao Indore (70, Aagadnandar, Paithan) were stolen at Covid-19 ward No. 34, third floor at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), imformed Begumpura PI Prashant Potdar.

Police said, Shakuntala Indore is admitted in the Covid ward from December 16. She had kept her gold ring weighing 5 grams and Rs 6,000 in her purse on December 22 night. On Thursday afternoon, she noticed that the purse containing ring and cash was missing. Her grandson Bharat Indore lodged a complaint in Begumpura police station.