Cash, jewellery stolen from bus dicky

Aurangabad, June 23:

Government contractor Swapnil Dilip Parvate came to the city from Nagpur in a bus (MH40 BG 9335) of the Saini Travels. He put the bag containing Rs 3.60 lakh cash and jewellery worth Rs 40,000 in the luggage section. A lock number was put on the bag. When he arrived in the city, he found that the lock number of the bag was changed and the cash and the jewellery were stolen. Parvate lodged a complaint with the City Chowk police station against the cleaner of the bus Tatyabhau Dadaji Gunjal.