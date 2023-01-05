Cash & ornaments worth Rs 92 K stolen

Aurangabad: Cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 92,500 were stolen from a house at Gadiya Vihar in the afternoon on January 4.

According to details, Duttatray Bajirao Sanap (Prithvirajnagar, Garkheda) had gone to bring his daughter from the school.

Thieves broke into his house and made off with cash of Rs 3,500 and a 3 gm ring, 6 gm earrings, 7 gm necklace, 9 gold chain and other ornaments worth Rs 92,500 between 12 noon to 12.45 pm on Wednesday. Sanap realised the theft when he returned home. He lodged a complaint with Jawaharnagar Police Station. PSI Vasant Shelke is on the case.