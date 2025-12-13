Cash Rs 14L stolen from merchant’s car while having meal at nearby outlet

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a daring theft, cash Rs 14 lakh was stolen from the boot of a merchant’s car while he went to eat at a hotel on the old Nagpur–Mumbai Highway at Asegaon Chowk on Friday around 6.30 pm. Even 28 hours after the incident, no complaint had been officially registered.

According to details, Habib Shahabuddin Pathan (of Manjarpur) trades in cotton at Lasur Station. On Friday afternoon, he was driving from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Lasur Station village. He had kept Rs 14 lakh in cash from his business in the car’s boot. At Asegaon Chowk on the old Nagpur–Mumbai Highway, he stopped at a hotel for a meal. His car would not start after being turned off, so he left it running and sat beside it to eat. After finishing the meal and returning to the car, he discovered that Rs 14 lakh had been stolen from the boot.

Complaint not registered even after 28 hours

After discovering the theft, Habib Pathan went to the Daulatabad police station around 7 pm to lodge a complaint. However, as of Saturday night 11 pm, the police had not yet officially registered the case. When contacted, the police stated that the process of registering the complaint was underway.