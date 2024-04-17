Cash Rs 9.5 lakh; gold weighing 12 tolas stolen from high-end society

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A major house-breaking theft took place in the city’s high-end society where the unidentified thieves entered the house through a bathroom window from the rear side and decamped with cash Rs 9.5 lakh and 12 tolas of gold. MIDC Cidco police registered the case on Tuesday late at night. Surprisingly, the thieves also took away CCTV cameras and DVR with them to prevent their arrests.

The complainant Rambhau Kisan Tambe is staying as a tenant in the house of Ganesh Rathod in N-1 Cidco for the last four years. On April 11, he along with his wife, son, two daughters, and nephew went to attend a family function organised at his native village and returned home on April 15 late in the night.

After entering the house through the open gate and main door, he noticed that the CCTV cameras and DVR were missing from the house. On suspicion, he then went inside the bedroom and found all the articles and items scattered on the floor. The almirah lock was damaged and the thieves left the clothes decamped with all the valuables.

Acting upon the information, the police inspector of MIDC Cidco police station, Gautam Patare, and the team, reached the spot. Tambe registered the complaint against unidentified thieves.

Missing valuables

The valuables missing from the house include cash of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 4.5 lakh kept separately; a gold chain weighing 50 grams; earrings of 10 grams, gold biscuits of 50 grams, a finger ring of 5 grams, and another chain with a pendant of 6 grams.

Box

Surprisingly, the police noticed that the thieves made their entry into the house by displacing the glass strips of the louver bathroom window and went away through the main entrance door of the house after committing the crime. As security, Tambe had installed CCTV cameras on all corners of the house from outside. However, the thieves also took away the CCTV cameras and DVR with them so the police did not find any lead-through footage in resolving the theft.