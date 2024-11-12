Cash seizures total Rs 21.5 lakh in election drive

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A total of Rs 21,54,000 in cash was seized during election code of conduct enforcement operations in Kannad and Vaijapur.

In Kannad taluka, a flying squad team seized Rs 12.54 lakh from a car at Paanpoei Phata (Banshendra) on Monday. Meanwhile, in Vaijapur taluka, the static survey team seized Rs 9.10 lakh from a car at Ladgaon on the Vaijapur-Shirampur road around 12 pm on Tuesday. CRPF personnel stationed at Panpoi Chowk for assembly election duty noticed a group gathered around a car, causing a disturbance on Monday at 3:30 pm. CRPF officer Manojkumar Roy inspected the scene and found people distributing money. Upon questioning, the suspects abandoned the cash and fled. The CRPF alerted the flying squad team, led by Navneet Gavit, Himatsingh Giras, Constables S.B. Chavan, and Anil Awad, who arrived promptly. They discovered a plastic bag with Rs 12.5 lakh in cash and 251 khaki envelopes, each containing Rs 500 notes. A case was registered against unknown individuals at Kannad Police Station.

Rumours of Rs 50 Lakhs.

The flying squad team officially reported seizing Rs 12.5 lakh, rumors circulated that the actual amount was over Rs 50 lakh. The suspects were reportedly present at the scene for some time, raising suspicions of potential suppression of details under pressure. In Vaijapur taluka, a static survey team led by Bhaskar Mhaskey, along with Assistant Vijay Wagh, Head Constable Suresh Jadhav, and photographer Bharat Nachan, was monitoring the area on Tuesday at around 1:30 pm. The team stopped a car (MH 20, FN 8111) driven by Nikhil Jitendra Bafna and found Rs 9.1 lakh in cash. The money was seized, and a report was sent to the district election code of conduct authorities.