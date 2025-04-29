Cash-strapped CSMC to buy commercial utility plot from CADA office

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The municipal corporation administration has initiated the process to purchase a 5,000 square foot plot near the Gajanan Maharaj Temple, where the Cada (Command Area Development Authority) office is currently located. According to the ready reckoner rates, the land's value is expected to run into crores of rupees. The administration has shown a willingness to pay such a high amount and has already begun correspondence with the Cada office. At first glance, it is said that the plot is being acquired for the development of a multi-storeyed complex.

It is often stated that the financial condition of the municipal corporation is not sound. In such a situation, the proposal to spend crores of rupees on purchasing a plot of land has raised eyebrows among many. The city already has several municipal-owned properties, yet the reason for specifically choosing the Cada office plot for a new complex remains unclear and undisclosed. Even civic officials and employees are unwilling to speak openly about the land purchase issue, adding to the atmosphere of secrecy and suspicion.

The Estate Section of the municipal corporation has prepared a proposal to purchase the plot, which is currently under review by the Town Planning section. The estimated value of the land is expected to be around Rs 5 crore. The proposal specifically mentions the need for land for road and commercial use. Once the TP section finalises the valuation, further transactions are likely to proceed.

Convenience for a Builder?

It is being widely speculated within municipal corporation circles that this move is primarily intended to benefit a nearby private construction project, which currently lacks proper road access. The buzz is that this entire effort may be driven by the convenience of a specific builder rather than genuine public need.

Action as per regulations

The superintending engineer (Cada), Samadhan Sabbinwar, said, “The municipal corporation has requested a 5,000 square foot plot for a proposed complex. As per procedure, this proposal will be presented before the board. Once a resolution is passed, the municipal body will be given a proposal regarding payment based on government rates.”