Cashier embezzles ₹3 lakh from delivery firm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A cashier at Instacart Services Pvt Ltd in Bajajnagar allegedly embezzled Rs 3.08 lakh by not depositing it in the company’s bank account, an internal audit has revealed.

The fraud occurred between September and October 2024. At the time, Amol Bawne(Bhatwadgaon, Beed), was handling cashier duties. Though Zaid Khan of Bajajnagar briefly worked in the same role, the audit confirmed the misappropriation happened during Bawne’s tenure. Company manager Atul Singh, who has held the post since December 2024, flagged the discrepancies during a financial review. Based on the findings, Waluj MIDC Police have registered an FIR against Bawne, and further investigation is underway.