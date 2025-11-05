Cataract surgeries soon at sub-district hospitals

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Patients from rural areas of the district currently have to travel 100 to 125 km to reach the District Civil Hospital or GMCH for cataract surgery. However, this long journey may soon end, as the health department has initiated efforts to begin cataract surgeries at sub-district hospitals in rural areas.

The district’s Public Health Department runs sub-district hospitals at Vaijapur, Gangapur, and Sillod, along with 11 rural hospitals. However, due to the lack of operation theatres (OT), cataract surgeries are not performed there. At present, such surgeries are conducted only at the District Civil Hospital and at GMCH under the Department of Medical Education. Rural patients often travel 80 to 100 km for these procedures. Ambulance and transport facilities are arranged for them.

Earlier, cataract surgeries in rural areas were halted after incidents of eye infections were reported during operations. Now, the department has resumed efforts to establish dedicated operation theatres and restart cataract surgeries in rural regions.

Dedicated operation theatres planned

“A separate operation theatre is essential for performing cataract surgeries. A review is underway, and once dedicated theatres are established, cataract surgeries will also become possible in rural areas,”

— Dr. Kanchan Vanere, Deputy director of health