CB unveils plan of grabbing 40K sq feet plot

Aurangabad, July 28:

The crime branch police unveiled a plan to grab 40,000 square feet plot in Nakshatrawadi Gut No. 106 of an old man by presenting a fake owner and making forged documents.A gang of six fraudsters tried to grab the plot, informed crime branch (CB) PI Avinash Aghav. The fraudsters have been identified as Chandrakant Piraji Waghmare (Shivshankar Colony), Sushil Govindrao Shirsath (Samtanagar), Satish Haribhau Shinde (Jaibhimnagar, Town Hall), Shaikh Mohsin Shaikh Mannan (Khokadpura), Pandit Gangadhar Dhamurde (Jijamatanagar, Beed By-pass and Arjun Prakash Rathod (Jijaunagar, Balapur Phata).

According to the complaint lodged with Vedantnagar police station by Jaiprakash Gangile (Jijamatanagar, Mukundwadi) on May 16, Shrish Madhukar Deshpande (62, Shubham Apartment, Dashmeshnagar) has a 40,000 square feet plot at Nakshatrawadi. Deshpande had given the power of attorney to Gangile to look after and maintain the plot on October 13, 2021.

Still, a forged power of attorney in the name of Deshpande by presenting a fake owner at joint registrar office No. 3 on January 17,2022. A forged Aadhar Card of Deshpande was presented for the purpose. Based on this information, Gangile lodged a complaint with Vedantnagar police station.

Considering the seriousness of the case, CP handed over the case to crime branch.

CB PI Aghav, API Kashinath Mahdule, PSI Amol Mhaske, ASI Syed Mujeeb, Gajanan Mante, Rahul Kharat, Kailas Kakad, Amol Shinde and Rajaram Dakhure investigated an unveiled the gang of six fraudsters. Out of the accused, Chandrakant Waghmare, Pandit Dhamurde and Arjun Rathod have been arrested.

The value of the concerned plot is crores of rupees. The gang presented a fake owner and tried to grab the plot, was clear from the investigation.