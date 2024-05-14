CBSE XII toppers talk about strategy of exam preparations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Central Board of Secondary and Education (CBSE) declared the result of the XII standard on Monday. Many students secured good marks. This newspaper talked with some of the toppers of standard 12 about their strategy of preparation for the examinations.

Rudrani Umesh Sharma: My goal in life is to excel at whatever I do. I want to pursue a B Arch course, that too, from my dream college ‘CEPT Ahmadabad.’

Fascinated by art and creativity, I have chosen this career path. I focused on my studies right from the beginning of the year. I got 96.2 pc in XII-Science stream while secured first place among girls in paper II of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main 2024 across the country.

I studied at least 10-12 hours a day during my study leaves from school while on school days, I did self-study at home. I enjoy sketching, painting, writing and reading along with playing badminton and running. I plan to continue pursuing hobbies which act as an escape for me. My family is my inspiration. My father Umesh Sharma is a CA while my mother Nidhi Sharma is a homemaker. They have constantly taught me to focus on my education by setting examples for me.

Taranjyot Kaur Arora: At the beginning of grade 12, I used to study less but consistently. As the Board examinations approached, I gradually increased my study time from three hours to eight hours.

For me, consistency and study quality are more important than the amount of time spent. My goal is to accumulate diverse experiences that foster personal growth and enable me to make a positive impact on the world. I aspire to become a psychologist. Dancing is my passion and ultimate form of expression.

I also enjoy music and arts and I play the ukulele. My mother Harleen Kaur Arora is a homemaker while my father Gurdeep Singh Arora is a businessman.

I want to be a Computer Engineer

Meit Patil: I used to study four to five hours daily while devoting eight to nine hours during the examination time. I wish to pursue Computer Engineering at the University of California San Diego, after which I would like to establish my own business. My hobbies include playing badminton, and online games and spending time with friends. My father Balaji Patil is a real estate developer while my mother Manali Patil (Homemaker).

No fixed hours for study

Nishchay Tayal: I studied for around 5 to 6 hours every day. There were no fixed hours of study during the examination period. My goal in life is to be a successful businessman. My hobbies include playing badminton, reading books and watching movies. My father Ashish Tayal is an industrialist while my mother Monika Tayal (Homemaker)

(CBSE 10thtopper)

I maintained a single pattern of study

Chaitra Diwan: I spent about 6-7 hours studying every day. I focused on consistency rather than cramming my lesson. I maintained the same pattern for a year in my studies. I want to pursue a degree in Psychology where I can do justice to my curiosity of understanding human nature and using that knowledge to help people around me live an easier life. I love sports. I have been playing Badminton and Basketball for around 7 years and have also collected some accolades while doing so. I also love to read books and write poems and in general, learn new things every day. My father Dr Makarand Diwan is a Paediatrician while my mother Dr Anagha Diwan is a Gynaecologist-Oncologist.