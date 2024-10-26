Celebrating duty over Diwali: Police stand guard

Lokmat Times Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As Diwali brightens homes and streets, the glow within police stations reflects an unwavering dedication to public safety, especially with the added responsibility of upcoming elections. For the city’s police force, the festival is less about personal celebration and more about service. “A safe, peaceful city is the best Diwali gift you can give us,” says DCP Navneet Kanwat, emphasizing the team’s commitment. This year, officers are marking Diwali in their way, exchanging greetings, sharing homemade sweets, and lighting diyas outside the station. While it may not be a typical celebration, their sense of purpose and dedication to the city’s safety are what truly brighten the festive season.

\ISafe Celebrations\I

"I urge every citizen to celebrate Diwali joyfully and responsibly. If everyone can enjoy the festival peacefully, without crime, it allows us in uniform a chance to spend time with our families too. This Diwali, the greatest gift you can give us is a safe and harmonious city. Let’s make it a festival of light, not only in our homes but in our community, celebrating together with respect and peace." ---(DCP Navneet Kanwat Zone 2)

\IDuty First\I

"As the PI, my duty during Diwali takes on special significance, especially with elections approaching. We’re on high alert, tackling drug-related issues to ensure a safe celebration for all. Many times, we’re here late into the night, and as a woman, I balance these responsibilities with pride. While others celebrate with family, I find purpose in my work. When citizens can enjoy Diwali without fear or crime, that’s our true reward. ------ (Geeta Bagawade PI Anti Narco cell)

\IFestival Vigilance\I

"As a member of the Damini Squad, this Diwali brings heightened responsibility, especially with elections on the horizon. While it’s a festival of joy, my role is to ensure a safe and peaceful celebration for everyone. Domestic violence cases tend to increase during festivals, keeping us on high alert and leaving us little time for personal celebrations. Each streetlight reminds me of our commitment to protect and serve, even as I spend more time on duty than with family." (Nirmala Nimbhore, Damini Squad, CSN)

\ITraffic Guardians\I

"Managing the festival rush and keeping the roads safe is my way of celebrating Diwali. While others enjoy being at home, I’m here on the streets, ensuring everyone reaches their destination safely. Lighting a diya at my post brings in the festive spirit, reminding me why I’m here to keep our city safe and bright. It’s my first Diwali away from home, and while I miss my family, I feel proud to make a difference every night." (Santosh Bholegir Giri Constable Traffic Branch CSN)