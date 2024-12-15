Celebrating excellence at the Lokmat One World Summit 2024

Executive Director, Lokmat)

1)The Lokmat Media Group honoured distinguished personalities from Maharashtra, Goa, and across the country at the Lokmat One World Summit & Awards 2024, held in Baku. Nyati Group presented the initiative, with support from Deepak Builders, Inertia Jewels, and G2. Renowned cricketer and commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu joined the awardees for group photographs on this occasion.

2)At the Lokmat One World Summit held in Baku, Azerbaijan, Amit Kothawade was honoured with the Lokmat Global Excellence Award.

3)At the Lokmat One World Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Dr. Chandrasen Kothawale was honoured with the Lokmat Global Excellence Award.

4)At the Lokmat One World Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Dr. Vikrant Bhale was honoured with the Lokmat Global Industry Award.

5)At the Lokmat One World Summit, Pratik Aghav was honoured with the Lokmat Global Industry Award, which Madhukar Aghav received on his behalf.

6)Rajendra Sethia was honored with the Lokmat Global Excellence Award at the Lokmat One World Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan.

7)At the Lokmat One World Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Raman Kankal was honoured with the Lokmat Global Excellence Award.

8)At the Lokmat One World Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Rishikesh Kunkulol was honoured with the Lokmat Global Excellence Award.

9)Sharad Parihar was honoured with the Lokmat Global Industry Award at the Lokmat One World Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan.

10)Shreyansh Bubane was honoured with the Lokmat Global Industry Award at the Lokmat One World Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan.

11)At the Lokmat One World Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Siddhi Shirish Gadia was honoured with the Lokmat Global Excellence Award.

12)At the Lokmat One World Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Rajendra Maheshwari was honoured with the Lokmat Global Excellence Award. The award was received on his behalf by Dr Simran Maheshwari Mangla.

13)Subhash Sarda and Sunil Gadekar were honored with the Lokmat Global Industry Award at the Lokmat One World Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan.