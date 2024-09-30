Celebrating wisdom and health on International Senior Citizens Day: October 1, 2024

Dr Mahesh Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On International Senior Citizens Day, we pay tribute to the knowledge and achievements of our elders while also focusing on the importance of shedding light on serious health concerns, like dementia. Dementia encompasses a variety of mental health issues that affect memory, cognition, and social skills, greatly influencing everyday activities. As the global population of older individuals grows, the incidence of dementia is anticipated to increase, underscoring the necessity of comprehending this condition.

Initial symptoms may include forgetfulness, challenges in solving problems and planning, and alterations in emotions or actions. Common causes of dementia include Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, certain drugs affecting cognition, Vitamin B 12 deficiency and thyroid disorders. Although there is no known cure, early detection and supportive treatment can improve the quality of life for those affected. The involvement of families and the support of community services are crucial in the management of dementia, aiding in the preservation of respect and social connections for the elderly.

On this occasion, let's spread awareness, push for improved healthcare services, and cultivate settings that are supportive for our elders. By giving precedence to the needs of individuals with dementia, we can guarantee they lead meaningful lives, enveloped in affection and comprehension. Together, we can build a more welcoming community that appreciates the life stories and contributions of senior citizens.

(The writer is Associate professor, Postgraduate department of Geriatrics, Government Medical College, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar).