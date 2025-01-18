Celebration of Marathi conservation fortnightly mandatory for

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has made celebrating Marathi language conservation fortnightly mandatory.

It may be noted that the State Government implemented the 'Vachan Sankalp Maharashtracha' initiative on January 1. It was inaugurated in the Knowledge Resource Centre (KRC) of Bamu.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari and Joint Director of Higher and Technical Education Dr. Ranjitsinh Nimbalkar were present.

Also, the 'Abhiwandan Abhijat My Marathila' programme was organised in the presence of Marathi Language Minister Uday Samant. Later, 'Marathi Language Conservation Fortnight' has been organised from January 14 to 28.

A circular was issued by the Education Department. As per the circular dated December 31, 2024, ‘Marathi Language Promotion Fortnightly’ should celebrated from January 14 to 28 with the aim of maximising the use of Marathi, the official language of the State, in all educational institutions, universities, colleges to promote the Marathi language.

Box

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade has appealed to the colleges and departments to organise different activities compulsorily as part of the celebration. The departments and affiliated colleges were instructed to hold the following programmes.

They included seminars, lectures, workshops, camps, poetry collections, one-act plays, children's plays, drama book publications, literary awards distribution in the Marathi language, essays, quizzes, storytelling, story writing, handwriting, pure writing, slogans, recitation, debate, book exhibitions, book fairs, storytelling, poetry reading and documentaries.