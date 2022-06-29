Celebrations in the city after renaming

Aurangabad, June 29:

The State cabinet on Wednesday decided to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar and approved the proposal. For the last three and a half decades, the government has been considering the demands of Shiv followers in Aurangabad. The followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from all parts of the city gathered at TV Center Chowk in the evening. The members danced and lit firecrackers to celebrate the event. Leaders of all political parties, office bearers, activists and citizens had participated in the celebrations. A crowd of youths had gathered at TV Center Chowk around 7 pm. The premises was abuzz with the announcement of 'Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji'. Youths had participated with saffron flags in their hands.

Fadnavis government did nothing

Devendra Fadnavis ruled the State for five years. But he did not pass the proposal of renaming Aurangabad. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's proposal to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar has been thanked by all the citizens, said MLC Ambadas Danve, District Chief Shiv Sena.