Census of 1000 trees completed in Azad College

Aurangabad, Sept 19:

Aurangabad Smart City, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation and Aurangabad First jointly conducted a trees census in Maulana Azad College on Monday.

The tree census campaign with the help of students began in the different parts of the city on September 7. This was the second phase of the census that was carried out in Azad College and adjoining areas. The census of 1000 trees was completed on the first day today. A total of 150 volunteers of the college did a census of 1000 trees on the first day.

Information like the names of the trees and the height and width of the trunk is being collected under the census. President of Aurangabad First (AF) Ranjit Kakkad gave information about the training for the campaign.

He said that they completed a census of trees today and a majority of them (trees) were of Indian origin.“The census of trees, which are one to 50 years old, was done. This will help to make a plan for trees' conservation. The census of trees will be carried out on September 20 with the help of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (Paithan Road) students,” he said.

College principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui, director of AF Vivek Bhosale, Hemant Landge, coordinator Dr Ashfaque Khan, J D Shaikh, Rafiuddin Naser, Arif Pathan, Aditi Bhattacharya and vice-principal M A Bari were present.