Centenary yr celebration begins in Govt College

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

Government College of Arts and Science on Thursday started the celebration of its centenary year with a programme held today.

District collector Sunil Chavan was the chief guest who inaugurated the programme. Joint director of Higher Education (Aurangabad division) Dr Satish Deshpande was also seated on the dais.

Announcing the celebration of the centenary year, Sunil Chavan said that students should progress in life by dreaming big with dedication and hard work.

“Do progress of the Government college as one’s own and preserve historical structures as a family member,” he said. Chavan also announced enough financial aid for the hostel and mess facility for the students.

Dr Satish Deshpande said that the Vande Matram Movement of Marathwada Mukti Sangram began in the college which pioneered higher education in the region. Former student Prabhanjan Mahatule appealed to the ex-students to contribute to the development of the college.

The former students Deepak Urgunde, Rahul Rathod, Kedar Kulkarni and Keshchand Rathod welcomed the dignitaries. Dr Pankaja Waghmare conducted the proceedings.

Former principals Dr Rohini Kulkarni and Dr J S Laad, former JD Dr B P Lahane, Dr Vaishali Deshmukh, Dr R S Topre and others were present. Earlier, delivering an introductory speech, principal Dr Rajendra Satpute reviewed of development and contribution of the college during the last ten decades.