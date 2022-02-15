Central committee inspects maternity ward of civil hospital

Aurangabad, Feb 15:

As part of the Centre's ambitious initiative 'Lakshya', the committee on Tuesday inspected the maternity ward of the district civil hospital and expressed satisfaction. Due to the inspection at the central level, efforts will be made to make this department more quality in the near future.

This is an important initiative of the Central Government's health department. Under this, emphasis is being laid on improving the quality of government health services. On Tuesday, Dr Mehtab Singh from Delhi and Bhagyavati Yatish from Bangalore inspected the maternity ward at the district civil hospital. They inspected the maternity ward and reviewed the number of deliveries, the number of caesarean and other surgeries performed. The committee expressed satisfaction over the situation in the department and made some suggestions. Civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipavle, additional surgeon Dr Kamlakar Mudkhedkar, obstetrics and gynaecology department head Dr Kavita Jadhav, Dr Wasef Siddiqui, Dr Pradnya Sonwane, Dr Sarika Sangle and others were present.