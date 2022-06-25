Central government plans to set up regional banks in every State

Dr Bhagwat Karad: Inauguration of Bank of Maharashtra Officers Organisation convention

Merger of Vidarbha Gramin Bank with Bank of Maharashtra

Aurangabad, June 25:

The Central Government is of the view that there should be a regional bank in every State. In Maharashtra, the merger of Vidarbha Gramin Bank with Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) will benefit the bank, the decision will be taken by the Central government, said union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the triennial convention of Bank of Maharashtra Officers Organisation (BOMOO). Dr Karad said that BoM was ranked second out of 12 public sector banks. It was feared that the bank would be privatized, but in consultation with the bank's management, the bank focused on expanding its branches and expanding its business. In the budget, the Central government had announced the privatization of two public sector banks but postponed the decision. He appealed to the bank officials to keep a close eye on how BoM can come to number one bank by making progress. BoM executive director Ashish Pandey, organisation founder Balasaheb Fadnavis, head, Bharatiya Majdoor Sangh Girish Arya, General secretary Santosh Gadade, Dinesh Kulkarni, Ashwini Dev and others were present on the occasion.

Workload to be reduced by 30 per cent

Digitization and automation systems will reduce the workload of bank employees by 30 per cent after December. Ashish Pandey appealed to listen to customers, work for the development of the bank and always keep yourself positive.