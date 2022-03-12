Central Govt taking all efforts to make India developed country: Karad

Aurangabad, March 12:

“The Central Government is adopting new technology to make our country on top positions in developed nations list. A provision of Rs 39 lakh crore was made in the budget for the basic facilities. Stress is being laid on enhancing the usage of digital technology. Our country has adopted cryptocurrency which will be used widely in coming years,” said Dr Bhagwat Karad, Minister of State for Finance.

He was speaking a felicitation programme organised at Sant Eknath Rangmandir on Saturday by Lawyers For Society.

Dr Karad was honoured with citation. President of Shivram Pratishthan Laxmikant Parnerkar, Justice (retd) Ravindra Borde and adv Amit Deshpande were the chief guests for the event. Justice (retd) Borde spoke on the expectations of society from a lawyer. Chaitanya Dharurkar conducted the proceedings of the event. Office-bearers of the Society Fayyaz Patel, Sachin Nawandar, Amol Jagatkar, Laxman Kulkarni, Sangeeta Dhumal, Yogita Thorat, Sabahat Qazi and others were present.