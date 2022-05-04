Central youth festival canceled this year

Festival cancelled due to rising temperatures, accommodation, water and exams

Aurangabad, May 4:

The Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has cancelled this year's Central youth festival due to non-receipt of expected response from colleges. The university administration has cited various reasons for the cancellation of the festival and has assured of holding the festival next year.

District youth festival and Central youth festival of colleges under the jurisdiction of the university is organized every year. In this regard, director of students development department Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar had sought proposals from affiliated colleges and university sub-centers to participate in the Central youth festival. However, many colleges did not send proposals. The university administration has decided to cancel the festival, citing increased temperatures, water scarcity and the start of session exams in June. The university also clarified that the fees charged for the same will not be charged by the university.

Youth festival to be held in September-October

It was not possible to organize a youth festival this year due to various reasons. Students did not have enough time to prepare. Besides, the examination is also starting from June 1. So even though the youth festival has been canceled this year, we will organize it in September-October in the next academic year, said Dr Pramod Yeole, vice chancellor, BAMU.