Central Youth Festival likely to be held in October

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University is likely to host Central Youth Festival in October.

It may be noted that the Youth Festival could not be held for two years due to the Covid outbreak. A meeting for the preparation of the youth festival in the current academic year was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole.

There are 480 colleges from four districts affiliated to the university for the current academic year.

Nearly 3000 students from the colleges will participate in 36 art forms. A total of nine stages will be set up on the university premises for the presentation of art forms. Also, students from rural areas will acquainted with the university departments and premises. The discussions were also held on the formation of different committees and guests for the inaugural and valedictory ceremonies.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that the festival is likely to be held between October 16 and 19 considering the Inter-university Indradhanush festival schedule.

The VC said that the committees for the festival will be announced soon. Dr Sambhaji Bhosale, Dr Sanjay Samabhalkar, Dr Suhas Morale, Dr Hansraj Jadhav and Aarti Patankar were present.