Centre chief post recruitment subject to final judgment of High Court

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A division bench of the Bombay High Court, comprising Justice GS Patel and Justice Neela Gokhale, has issued an interim order regarding the centre chief post recruitment in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The order states that the recruitment process, as per the advertisement dated June 5, 2023, shall remain subject to the final decision of the petition. The court hearing took place on June 13, and the next hearing is scheduled for June 28.

The petition was filed by graduate teachers from the Solapur district, who requested that the advertised posts, which were released on June 5, 2023, should not be filled until the final seniority list is considered. The interim order has been passed in response to their plea. The petitioners also expressed their grievances regarding the pending recruitment process for 50 percent of the posts, including promotions for all subjects, since 2014. They have also challenged the Commissioner of Education's advertisement issued on June 5, 2023. At the conclusion of the hearing, the High Court ordered the respondents to be served notices and directed them to file their statements by June 26, 2023. Advocate Sanjay Bhosle and Vaibhav Ugle represented the petitioners, while assistant public prosecutor VM Mali represented the state.