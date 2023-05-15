Centre chiefs being probed for handwriting mismatch case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The divisional office of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) probed centre chiefs about the mismatch of handwriting in the Physics subject paper of HSC.

Moderators of the Board found a mismatch of handwriting in the answer books of 400 students in the Beed and Hingoli districts.

The divisional office of the Board started an inquiry of the students from May 9 to 13.

The students were called on a daily basis for the probe. The students and their parents asked the MSBSHSE officers who has tampered with their answer books of students.

The officers were shocked by this statement.

With a view to listening to the other side of the city, the enquiry of chiefs was appointed on those centres began on Monday.

A total of seven centre chiefs from Beed and five from Hingoli were called to the divisional office for the hearing.

The officers asked questions like whether answer books were submitted after the time was over, when did the custodian receive the answer books or whether was there any incident of mass copying. The officers said that the enquiry would continue until they find who was responsible for the mismatch in the handwriting of students.

They said that after the examinations, the answer books are sent to the teacher via the principal.

“On the completion of the evaluation of answer books, they are sent to the moderator for the re-assessment,” they added.