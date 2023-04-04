Centre found giving extra time to solve question paper at Rs 300

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A undergraduate examinations centre situated at Shendra was found giving extra time to students at Rs 300 on Monday. This resulted in mass copying at the examination centre and created a sensation in the education field.

It may be noted that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University started holding examinations of UG courses like B A, B Com and B Sc within its jurisdiction last month.

It came to light on Monday that Walmikrao Dalvi College Examination Centre, Shendra, was found giving extra time to students for solving a question paper than the prescribed time.

Those students who pay Rs 300 are instructed to leave space in the answer book and collect it from the examination centre in the evening to write answers.

After making payment, the students used to solve the question paper at a nearby Xerox centre and handover it to the centre staff later.

The students of Peopel’s Forensic Science and Cyber Security College students were allotted the centre. One of the examinees mustered courage and made a complaint with the university.

This created a sensation in the education field. The university administration took serious note of the incident.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that irregularities in the examination would be tolerated and the respective college would face stern action like de-affiliation on receiving the report of the enquiry committee. He said that such type of incidents was maligning the image of the education field. A sitting squad of two professors from Bamu will remain at the centre on April 5 and afterwards until answer books are packed and sealed.

Centre likely to be de-affiliated

The university set up a three-member committee of deans to probe the matter. The panel could not visit on Tuesday due to a public holiday on Mahavir Jayanti so, it will visit the centre on April 5 and submit its report within 24 hours.

Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gavli said that the administration had taken serious note of the incident and other colleges if found doing irregularities would face stern actions like de-affiliation.