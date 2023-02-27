Centre honour women; tell everyone

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“The Modi government in the centre opened Jandhan accounts of 20 crore women in the country, several were given Ujjwala gas and homes. This has changed the lives of common women. Hence, these work should be told to everyone”, appealed union women and child welfare minister Smruti Irani to the beneficiaries and the BJP party workers.

Selfie with Labharthi, project was inaugurated by Irani at Tapadiya Natyamandir on Monday. The project is aimed to reached around one crore women in the country.

She said, union government has provided water through taps to 11 crore people. Women used to face inconvenience due to lack of toilets, hence they were provided toilets. Congress although is alleging prime minister, 135 crore people are with him and they will given answer to Congress. union women and child development ministry has provided Rs 11,212 crore to the state through various schemes. 1.12 lakh smart phones were distributed to Anganwadi employees, three crores people were given houses while 11 crores houses were given toilets, 11 crores people were given water through Jal Jeevan mission, Irani said.

Mahila Morcha state president Chitra Wagh, union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, state cooperative minister Atul Save, general secretary Sanjay Kenekar, Vijaya Rahatkar, city president Shirish Boralkar and others also spoke on the occasion.

Manisha Munde conducted the proceedings of the function while Savita Kulkarni proposed a vote of thanks.

Usha Vajpaye, Varsha Bhosale, Chitra Chikhlikar, Savita Kulkarni, Rekha Kulkarni, Madhuri Adwant, Amruta Palodkar, Anuradha Chavan and others were present.