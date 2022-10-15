Certificate & scholarship distributed to Mechatronics students

The certificates and scholarship were distributed to the students of the Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) of the Government Polytechnic of the city in a programme held in Nashik recently.

Government Polytechnic and Mercedes Benz jointly offer the ADAM course. Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil presented a scholarship of Rs 1.5 lakh to Deepak Jagtap and Shehzad Khan each.

All the students of the batch of 2021-22 who completed the course were presented certificates by the dignitaries.

Director of Technical Education Abhay Wagh, MLA Devayani Farande, Dnyandeo Nathe (joint director, Technical Education, Nashik region), Chairman of Ashoka Buildcon (Nashik) Ashok Katariya, Baldevbhai Prajapati (national president, Laghu Udyog Bharati), ADAM coordinator Makrand Bhagwat, project head of Engineering Talent Search Prashant Kulkarni were present.

Pooja Mahajan conducted the proceedings of the programme.