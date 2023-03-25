CET of MBA started with technical glitch

-Registration delayed: Students, professors confused

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Common Entrance Test (CET) was conducted on Saturday and Sunday for admission to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree course conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell). However, on the very first day on Saturday, due to technical difficulties, the registration was not done initially. Therefore, students had to sit for a long time in both the sessions. As a result, there was a huge delay in the exam.

In this regard, the sources of the technical education department said that on behalf of the CET Cell, the Maharashtra-MBA CET 2023 is being conducted on March 25 and 26 for admission to the MBA course for the academic year 2023-24. The exam started on Saturday 25th March. 8 thousand 968 students are giving this exam in six centres of the city. This online exam was held between 9 am to 12 am and 2 pm to 5 pm. For online examination it is mandatory for students to register initially for security reasons. The concerned student could solve the paper on the computer only after registration. However, in both the sessions, the registration process did not take place due to technical difficulties.

In this process, the examination started with a delay of one and a half hours in the morning session and two hours in the afternoon session at some centres. Due to this, students and professors got confused. An atmosphere of anxiety was also seen among the parents. The exam coordinator and some professors were contacting the exam conducting company to fix the technical glitch.