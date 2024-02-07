CETs registration date extended for 2nd time

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The online application submission date for the common entrance tests (CETs) to be conducted for the admissions to the different undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses was extended for the second time.

It may be noted that the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will conduct CETs for the admission process at various examination centres within and outside the State for the academic year 2024-25.

The online registration for the examinations ended in January. Following requests from students, parents and educational institutions, the date was extended first time up to February 6

The CET Cell said that it is seen from the registration data that many candidates’ application forms remained incomplete and also have received requests from candidates and their parents regarding

extension of CET dates.

Now, aspirants of Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, Physical Education, Education, Computer, Architecture and Hotel management courses can register up to February 12.

“Hence, considering the academic interest of the candidates CET Cell has decided to give a second extension for online registration for CET examination,” Cell officers said while adding that no further extension would be given after February 12. It urged the candidates to take note of this.

The application registration schedule and information brochure for the tests have been made available online for the CET portal. The registration date of the following CETs was extended; B Ed M Ed(Three Year Integrated Course), M Ed, M P Ed, B Ed (General and Special), B.Ed (Elect), B P Ed, MBA, M Arch, M HMCT, MCA, B Design and B HMCT.