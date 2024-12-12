Chain snatcher caught after pedestrian woman raises alarm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A thief who tried to snatch a gold mangalsutra from a pedestrian woman labourer’s neck was caught by vigilant citizens after a chase, thanks to the woman's quick response. The mob assaulted the thief before handing him over to the police. This incident occurred on December 11, at around 5.15 pm, near the Cidco N-2 cricket ground. A case has been registered against the thief at Mukundwadi police station.

The accused has been identified as Ravindra Kakasaheb Jadhav (Shekta). The complainant is Vachhalabai Kacharu Popalghat (57, Vishrantinagar), who works as a domestic help with a family at Kamgar Chowk in Cidco. On Wednesday evening, after dropping her employer’s son off for tuition, she was walking toward Kamgar Chowk on foot. At the corner of the cricket ground, the accused Ravindra snatched her four-gram gold mangalsutra and fled. Upon her screams for help, local citizens chased the accused and managed to catch him.

Following Vachhalabai's complaint, Mukundwadi police have registered a case against Ravindra. Further investigation is on.