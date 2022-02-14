Chain snatcher nabbed by nearby residents

Aurangabad, Feb 14: Residents nabbed a chain snatcher attempting to run away after snatching a gold chain worth Rs 58,000 of a woman near Maroti Mandir, N-9, Hudco on Sunday at around 9 pm.

The arrested has been identified as Bharatsingh Darasingh Bavari (26, Chota Murlidharnagar, Milindnagar, Osmanpura). He has been remanded in the police custody till Wednesday.

According to a complaint by complainant Jayashree Pramod Kulkarni (Ayodhyanagar, N-7, Cidco), she was going with her daughter after purchasing cloths M-2, N-9. Bavari came near her and snatched the gold chain from her neck. Jayashree started screaming for help and the nearby residents nabbed Bavari near the Hanuman Mandir.

Meanwhile, the constable of Cidco MIDC police station Vikrant Pawar was going through the area. On seeing the crowd, he called the Cidco police. He then handed over Bavari to Cidco police. API Dnyaneshwar Avghad is further investigating the case.