Chaitanya Valley School excels in CBSE 10th Board

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chaitanya Valley International School (CVIS) recorded 100 per cent result in the CBSE class X. This was school’s first batch of the class 10. Shivshree Shinde secured the first rank in the school by scoring 97% marks, followed by Dhruv Pawar (95.33%), Komal Pawar (94.66%) and Arya Kakde (91.33%). Bhausaheb Tupe (deputy director, education, S.N.) said this success was achieved due to the efforts of the school, students and the parents. School director Satish Tupe, deputy chief executive officer Zilla Parishad Aurangabad Sudarshan Tupe, school committee president Kalyan Chavan, academic director K L Nagaraju (Bangalore Team), principal Dr Sheetal S D and others congratulated the successful students.