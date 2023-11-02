Chakka Jam in city to support Maratha reservation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The agitators today stopped the vehicles and resorted to ‘chakka jam’ for over an hour on Jalna Road at Mukundwadi Chowk, this morning. The agitation was held in support of Maratha reservation.

The agitators shouted slogans against the state government and also demanded granting of reservation claiming it as a right soon. The Maratha agitators gathered at Mukundwadi Chowk on Thursday morning and stopped the vehicles passing through the Jalna Road. They also staged a ‘thiyya andolan’ (sitting agitation) displaying a banner of demands. The agitators had brought three donkeys and hung photographs of three different politicians around their necks. While, one Babasaheb Dange clad in black shirt registered his protest by sitting on a camel.

The agitators also burnt tyres near the compound wall of ST workshop in Mukundwadi. The billows of black smoke emanated in the sky. Seeing this the police reached the spot and pressed the fire brigade to douse the fire.

Tight police bandobast was deployed at the Mukundwadi square. The cops diverted the vehicles from Dhoot Hospital and API Corner. This avoided traffic congestion, but long queues of vehicles were formed on both sides of the roads for some time.