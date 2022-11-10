Challenges must be converted into opportunities to make India self-reliant

Conclusion of the two-day conference of SAE India

Aurangabad:

In order to make India self-sufficient, the challenges in the supply chain should be converted into opportunities and it is necessary to use modern resources along with the traditional resources. For this, the supply chain needs to be strengthened using technology such as Internet-of-Things (IOT), digital supply chain management, artificial intelligence and using local resources to face the international challenges, said Rishi Bagla, MD Bagla Group, at the GASCO CON conference.

The two-day international conference ‘Global Automotive Supply Chain Challenges and Opportunities - Inching Towards Atmanirbhar India’ jointly organised by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Aurangabad branch, MAGIC and Marathwada Auto Cluster concluded on Thursday. On the second day of the seminar experts spoke on how to make the supply chain in the automotive sector strong and self-sustainable.

Experts Sanjay Sanghai, executive vice president, Endurance Technology, Narhari Wagh of Vector Engineering Solutions, Girish Kokane of Endurance Technology, Prasad Kokil, Rajesh Krishnan, Mohini Kelkar, Arun Kumar Sampath spoke on various topics during the conference.

Magic director Ashish Garde, coordinator Ravi Kharul, Ramesh Pasaria, Narahari Wagh, Dr Ulhas Shiurkar, Ulhas Shinde, Pawan Chaudhary, K Venkataraju, Sanjay Niban, students of Deogiri and Chhatrapati Shahu Engineering College were present.