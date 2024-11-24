Chameleon pose, legal woes

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young man was caught by the forest department for openly carrying a chameleon and conducting a photoshoot with it in the Cannought area of Cidco on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Forest Officer Avinash Rathod apprehended the man at his residence and seized the chameleon. Team leader Ashish Joshi stated that the reptile will undergo a medical check and will soon be released into its natural habitat.

Handling or filming wild animals without permission is a violation of the Indian Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. Forest Officer Shashikant Tambe warned that keeping wild animals like tortoises, parrots or other wildlife as pets is illegal and can lead to strict legal action. He urged citizens to immediately surrender such animals to the forest department.

Caption:

The forest department seized a chameleon from a youth openly roaming the Cannought area of Cidco at night and educated him on wildlife laws.