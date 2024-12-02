Champashashthi celebrations at Satara Khandoba Fair: Kalgi Tura in Focus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Satara Khandoba fair began with Ghatasthapana on Monday. The Champashashthi festivities on December 7 will include the Waghe Mandal’s Jagar Gondhal at the temple, followed by the vibrant Kalgi Tura competition in the evening.

District Collector Deelip Swami and his spouse will lead the grand Maha Aarti in the morning. Municipal Commissioner G. Sreekant will attend as the chief guest. Leaders such as leader of opposition of legislative council MLC Ambadas Danve, MP Sandipan Bhumre, former MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad, and other dignitaries will also be present. Trust President Ramesh Chopde and Secretary Sahebrao Palskar shared these details.

Waghe mandal’s jagar gondhal

Waghe Mandals from Maharashtra will perform Jagar Gondhal at the temple. Volunteers will ensure smooth arrangements for devotees.

Kalgi Tura competition

The Kalgi Tura competition will start at 7 PM. Troupes from Golwadi, Jatwada, Jogwada, Chimnapirwadi, Padegaon, Jambhali and Gandheli will perform. Around 15 groups will participate. Organizer Bahadur Khan Akbar Khan Patel expects a large crowd.

Caption: The Khandoba idol adorned with floral decorations during Ghatasthapana.