Chandrakant Khaire urges police commissioner to expedite Aloknagar robbery probe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Chandrakant Khaire has urged Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar to accelerate the investigation into the recent armed robbery in Aloknagar, Waluj, which has triggered fear among residents. The surge in crimes such as robbery, theft, assault, and harassment is not only endangering citizens but also tarnishing the city's image, Khaire warned.

The alarming incident occurred on Monday night, when unidentified armed assailants stormed the residence of Pravin Bagul in the Satara area, brandishing sickles and looting the family’s valuables. The attackers reportedly fled with the Bagul family’s entire life savings. On Thursday, Khaire personally visited the family to offer support. Family members Pravin, Nilesh, and Chetan Bagul narrated the traumatic experience. In response, Khaire contacted Commissioner Pawar over the phone and pressed for swift action in the case to ensure justice and rebuild public confidence. "The police must show they stand with the victims and ensure such violent crimes do not mar the city's reputation," Khaire stated. He also directed Police Inspector Sangram Tathe to intensify round-the-clock patrolling in the area to prevent further incidents. Khaire was accompanied by party members Ajay Chopde, Gajanan Shinde, Balasaheb Misal, Shridhar Daspute and others.